Won't spare any politician or public servant found complicit in hooch tragedy: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said no politician or public servant found complicit in the hooch tragedy that has claimed over 100 lives so far will be spared. The entire Punjab Police force has been tasked to crack down on the mafia, Singh said in a statement here. The death toll in the hooch tragedy has risen to 110.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-08-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 16:29 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said no politician or public servant found complicit in the hooch tragedy that has claimed over 100 lives so far will be spared. The chief minister said he would finish off the liquor mafia in the state.

Nobody will be allowed to get away with this, he added. The entire Punjab Police force has been tasked to crack down on the mafia, Singh said in a statement here.

The death toll in the hooch tragedy has risen to 110. So far, 83 deaths have taken place in Tarn Taran district, followed by 14 in Gurdaspur's Batala and 13 in Amritsar. The tragedy has been unfolding since Wednesday evening in the three districts..

