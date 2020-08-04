New team of Assam BJP office bearers announced

Assam BJP president Ranjeet Dass on Tuesday announced a new team of office-bearers after reconstituting the party's state unit. Dass who was re-elected as the state unit president for the second consecutive term in January, appointed three MPS - Dr Rajdeep Roy of Silchar, Tapan Gogoi of Jorhat and Pallab Lochan Das of Tezpur as general secretaries.

Eight leaders, including three women, were named vice-presidents, while 10 others became secretaries, the party said in a statement. Rupam Goswami remained the state unit's official spokesperson.

Anup Barman and Aparajita Bhuyan were nominated as the presidents of the state BJP youth wing and women's wing respectively. Mukhtar Hussain Khan was appointed as the chief of the partys Assam unit Minority Morcha, the statement said.

The 44th edition of the party's mouthpiece 'Asomiya BJP Barta' was also released on Tuesday.