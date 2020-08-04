Aam Aadmi Party to restructure Delhi unit: Gopal Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to restructure its Delhi unit at the assembly, district, ward, polling station and booth level, senior party leader and minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. The exercise is being undertaken with an eye on the 2022 municipal polls in the city.

Rai, who is also AAP's Delhi convener, said the restructuring will start from Wednesday and will continue till August 20. He said the party will give new responsibilities to those who performed well in the assembly elections held earlier this year.

"A 15-day restructuring exercise will start from Wednesday. The restructuring at district, assembly, ward, polling station and booth level also aims to strengthen the organisation," Rai told PTI. "We will review the works of our leaders at these five levels and then, the party will make a decision. Those who have done good work during the COVID-19 pandemic will also be considered for new responsibilities," the AAP leader said.

In a statement later, Rai said those who played a significant role during the corona crisis in ration and food distribution, in creating awareness about proper sanitization and ensuring social distancing are being considered for new responsibilities to build a strong volunteer organisation. He said the process will be carried out by the top leadership as well as the assembly level functionaries.

"Under this process, the assembly observers will submit a report on their assembly to the top leadership, and similarly, based on the information received from various sources, the party will decide on re-positioning the old people and giving new responsibilities to the new people," said Rai. The municipal elections will be held in 2022.

In 2017, the AAP lost the MCD elections. However, in the assembly elections this year, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 62 seats and the BJP bagged eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Congress drew a blank.