Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Representative Marshall beats Kobach in Kansas Republican primary for Senate

In Michigan, prominent progressive Representative Rashida Tlaib said she was confident she would hold off a challenge from local Black leader, Brenda Jones, but results were just starting to trickle in. The outcomes in Kansas, Michigan, Arizona, Missouri and Washington will establish the nominees for the Nov. 3 elections to the House of Representatives and Senate that will determine the balance of power in Congress.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 09:10 IST
U.S. Representative Marshall beats Kobach in Kansas Republican primary for Senate

U.S. Representative Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican primary for the Senate on Tuesday, the New York Times said, defeating arch-conservative Kris Kobach with the help of the party establishment, which feared Kobach would hurt Republican chances in the fall. The race was among a number of Congressional primary contests in five U.S. states on Tuesday. In Michigan, prominent progressive Representative Rashida Tlaib said she was confident she would hold off a challenge from local Black leader, Brenda Jones, but results were just starting to trickle in.

The outcomes in Kansas, Michigan, Arizona, Missouri and Washington will establish the nominees for the Nov. 3 elections to the House of Representatives and Senate that will determine the balance of power in Congress. Marshall, 59, was supported by establishment Republicans who feared a polarizing figure like Kobach could lose the traditionally Republican seat to Democrats, who could gain control of the Senate.

A doctor who has represented western Kansas in the House of Representatives since 2017, Marshall emerged first in a crowded field. With 2,077 of 3,577 precincts reporting, he had 38% of the vote, with Kobach at 27%, results from the Kansas secretary of state said. A third candidate, Bob Hamilton, had 20%. Republicans currently have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and non-partisan analysts see the competition for Senate control as either a toss-up or slightly favoring Democrats.

Kobach is an anti-immigration firebrand who advised President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign on immigration. He later served as vice chairman of Trump's short-lived voter fraud commission. The Senate Leadership Fund (SLF), a political action committee aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, welcomed the results, saying it spent $2.1 million in the primary to boost Marshall.

"SLF has been adamant from the day Kobach got in the race that he would endanger Republican control of the Senate majority," the statement said. Marshall will run in November against the Democratic nominee, state Senator Barbara Bollier, who won her primary easily earlier in the evening. She is a former Republican who is breaking fundraising records.

The Kobach and Tlaib races are testing whether each party will steer to the right or left, or stay closer to the political center. In Michigan, Tlaib thanked her supporters on Facebook, although fewer than 1% of the results were in. “I want to thank you, because it's not just my name on the ballot. It's Medicare for all. It's the Green New Deal. It's to push back against structural racism,” she said.

Tlaib, 44, is a member of the "Squad" - four female freshmen who have become the face of the House of Representatives’ liberal wing. She is in a rematch against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. Jones, 60, lost to Tlaib by fewer than 1,000 votes two years ago. The district includes parts of Detroit, a predominantly Black city.

In Arizona, voters in the Republican Senate primary picked Senator Martha McSally over challenger Daniel McCarthy, the New York Times said, in what is expected to be one of the most expensive Senate battles of the year. McSally trails astronaut Mark Kelly, who won the Democratic nomination uncontested, in the polls and has about half of his $21 million campaign war chest.

Missouri features another House primary rematch. Democratic Representative William Lacy Clay faces progressive challenger Cori Bush, who became a community activist after Black man Michael Brown was fatally shot by police in 2014. With about half the results in, the race was close, but the congressman was leading. Both candidates are Black. Clay or his father have represented the district since 1969.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks rise as economic rebound hopes stay intact

China stocks rose marginally on Wednesday as investor confidence in the countrys economic upswing stayed intact, though a drop in financials tamed the broader markets strength. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4 at...

US Representative Clay ousted in Democratic primary by progressive Cori Bush -New York Times

Long-time U.S. Representative William Lacy Clay was ousted on Tuesday by progressive challenger Cori Bush in the Missouri Democratic primary, the New York Times said.Bush was endorsed by the Justice Democrats, the same left-wing group that ...

Andhra govt to supply 39 lakh school kits to children

As many as 39 lakh school-going children across Andhra Pradesh will be given school kits consisting of bags, uniforms, books and other supplies under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme, a statement from the Chief Ministers Office informed on...

Pollock's late hitting helps Dodgers past Padres

A.J. Pollock broke a tie with a two-out double in the seventh as a pinch-hitter and added a solo homer in the ninth Tuesday night to lead the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers rallied from a 2-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020