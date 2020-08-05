Left Menu
Lanka parliamentary poll: 55 per cent voting until 4 PM amidst COVID-19 fear

Sri Lankans, wearing face masks and taking precautions amidst the COVID-19 fear, voted on Wednesday in the twice-postponed parliamentary election which is expected to be won by the powerful Rajapaksa family-run Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP).

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

According to the officials, 55 per cent polling was recorded until 4 PM local time.

The highest voter turnout of 70 per cent is recorded from Nuwara-Eliya city, Mahinda Deshapriya, the Chairman of the National Elections Commission, was quoted as saying by News 1st Channel. Long queues of voters were seen at polling centres in some districts from the time polling began.

Among the top leaders who exercised their franchise early in the day include former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara, former minister Johnston Fernando. Deshapriya said that the first election result could be expected to be out around 2.30 PM on Thursday.

He said that the announcement of the results could be completed by August 7. The country's election monitoring body -- the People's Action for a Free and Fair Election (PAFFREL) -- has deployed 5,000 observers across the nation to monitor the election process.

The election is expected to be a victory for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's SLPP led by his brother -- Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The president is not a candidate while Mahinda is running from the north western capital district of Kurunegala.

The election, which was postponed twice due to the coronavirus, is to elect a 225-member Parliament for a 5-year term. Over 16 million people are eligible to vote to elect 196 out of a total of 225 lawmakers for the next five years. Twenty-nine others will be named from a national list according to the number of votes received by each party.

Deshapriya was one of the early voters as polling got underway. "I voted at an election for the first time since 2011. My aim is to show that everyone will be safe while voting, especially elderly," Deshapriya, 65, who is due to retire in November, told reporters outside his Colombo city polling station.

The election, originally scheduled for April 25, was put off until June 20 as the COVID-19 outbreak hampered the preparations. The August 5 date was later fixed as the health authorities issued guidelines on holding the poll.

"No one can bring corona to the polling station, there is no corona at the polling station so no one could carry corona outside. I can guarantee that voting will be 100 per cent corona free," Deshapriya said. Under the guidelines, every voter's hands will be cleaned before and after voting as special arrangements have been made to transfer the indelible ink to the index finger, with no physical contact with any surface at the polling station, election officials said.

The 12,985 polling stations throughout the country are being manned by over 8,000 health officials, Director General of Health Services Anil Jasinghe said. Some 20 political parties and 34 independent groups are in the fray with over 7,200 candidates from 22 electoral districts.

The western province cities of Colombo and Gampaha have the largest number of voters, 1.7 million each, while the lowest number 287,024 is registered from the Tamil-dominated north's Wanni district. Former president Maithripala Sirisena is running from the north central region of Polonnaruwa under the SLPP banner while former prime minister Wickremesinghe and former leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa are running from the Colombo district.

The counting would take place only on the following morning - a departure from the practice of counting the ballots from 8 PM on the election night. President Gotabaya hopes for a two-thirds majority for the SLPP in the general election so that he can amend the Constitution to restore presidential powers curbed by a 2015 constitutional change.

