Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhoomi pujan: Mamata appeals for unity, BJP says TMC disregarding Hindu sentiments

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, meanwhile, accused the TMC government in the state of "disregarding Hindu sentiments" by clamping a lockdown on a day when "bhoomi pujan" ceremony was being organised in Ayodhya. "We requested for altering the date of the lockdown.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:24 IST
Bhoomi pujan: Mamata appeals for unity, BJP says TMC disregarding Hindu sentiments
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday called for preserving brotherhood between communities and the age-old legacy of unity in diversity. "Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan.

"Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!" Banerjee tweeted. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, meanwhile, accused the TMC government in the state of "disregarding Hindu sentiments" by clamping a lockdown on a day when "bhoomi pujan" ceremony was being organised in Ayodhya.

"We requested for altering the date of the lockdown. But it was not done. When devotees of Lord Ram wanted to celebrate the day in a small way in Bengal, they were stopped by the police. The TMC government has disregarded the sentiments of the Hindus in the state. The TMC will pay dearly for this in days to come," Ghosh said.

He asked Banerjee to come clean on whether she supports the construction of the Ram temple or not. "After Ram temple verdict last year, she had remained silent. This time too, she is not clearly saying whether she supports the construction of the Ram temple or not," he said.

The state Congress leadership is of the opinion that the government should have withdrawn the lockdown instead of "playing into the hands" of the BJP. The state government could have easily altered the date of lockdown but it chose to play into the hands of the BJP, senior Congress leader Prdeep Bhattacharya said.

"But whatever the saffron camp is doing in the name of Bhoomi Pujan is also not acceptable. BJP doesn't have a copyright over Lord Ram," he said. The CPI (M) leadership declined to comment on the matter.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had announced that he would light earthen lamps at the Raj Bhavan on August 5 to mark the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya, said the "silence" of the chief minister was due to her "appeasement politics". "At 6.30 PM today at Raj Bhawan 'will light lamps to will celebrate the historic day. The Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Mandir is a matter of pride and honour for all Indian. Long wait over-thanks to historic judicial verdict. Appeasement Silence Stance @MamataOfficial resonates. Ram Sita in our Constitution," Dhankhar tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the bhoomi pujan rituals and laid the foundation stone for Ram temple at a grand ceremony on Wednesday. The wait of centuries has ended, Modi said after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for a temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Videos show explosion in N.Korean town - reports

Videos shot from China show an explosion lighting up the night sky across the border in North Korea, multiple media reported on Wednesday, in what one South Korean outlet said was an apparent gas leak that caused a deadly blast on Monday. R...

UP reports over 4K cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,078 COVID-19 cases and 40 new fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the infection tally to over 1.04 lakh and death toll from the disease to 1,857. However, the state government said 4,154 cases were reported in the las...

Oman to lift internal travel restrictions, reduce curfew

Oman will on Saturday lift a domestic ban on travel between provinces, imposed on July 25 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, the state news agency ONA said on Wednesday.From Saturday it will ...

Indian-origin man fined for breaching 'stay home' notice in Singapore

A 63-year old Indian-origin Singapore citizen was fined 5,000 Singapore dollars on Wednesday for breaching his coronavirus stay at home notice, according to a media report. Dharamnath Singh was fined on one charge of exposing others to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020