Digvijaya Singh condoles former Maha CM Nilangekar's death

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday condoled the death of former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar. "Very sorry to hear about the sad demise of Nilangekarji. A perfect gentleman politician. Our heartfelt condolences to the family," Singh said in a tweet.

Nilangekar (89) died after a brief illness at a private hospital in Pune on Wednesday. He had recently tested coronavirus positive but had recovered and was discharged after testing negative.

Nilangekar, a senior Congress leader from Latur in Marathwada region, was the Maharashtra chief minister from June 1985 to March 1986..