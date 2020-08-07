Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump attacks China over virus as U.S. health secretary heads to Taiwan

whether it was incompetence or on purpose," he said, reviving a refrain that has strained ties between the world's two largest economies and raised questions about a U.S.-China trade deal signed in January.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 01:25 IST
Trump attacks China over virus as U.S. health secretary heads to Taiwan
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday intensified his attacks on China for its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 700,000 people worldwide, as his health secretary headed to Taiwan for a visit sure to irk Beijing.

Trump, whose public approval ratings have fallen amid continued COVID-19 infection rates and economic woes, sought to shift the focus to Beijing, claiming again, without evidence, that it may have intentionally let the virus spread globally. The Republican president, who is trailing Democrat Joe Biden in national polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election, said it was a "disgrace" that Beijing had limited the spread of the virus at home but allowed it to reach the rest of the world.

"What China did is a terrible thing ... whether it was incompetence or on purpose," he said, reviving a refrain that has strained ties between the world's two largest economies and raised questions about a U.S.-China trade deal signed in January. Biden on Wednesday said the deal was "failing" after Commerce Department data showed the U.S.-China trade deficit widened 5% to $28.4 billion in June.

Trump will sign an executive order Thursday aimed at yanking back supply chains from China for key ingredients and supplies used to make medicines and medical equipment, said Peter Navarro, a key adviser and China hawk. Trump's health secretary, Alex Azar, is due to visit Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province, starting Sunday and reaffirm the U.S. partnership with the Asian country, prompting China to threaten "strong countermeasures."

Azar will be the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island in four decades. Washington broke off official ties with Taipei in 1979 in favor of Beijing but is now moving to sell Taiwan at least four of its large sophisticated aerial drones.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-Capturing a rescue in Beirut

When he first felt the ground shaking, Reuters photographer Mohamed Azakir thought Beirut had been struck by an earthquake.Then he heard the explosion. Grabbing his camera, Azakir rushed out into the streets, trying to locate the source of ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election, while a top adviser said Trump would sign a long-awaited executive order aimed at boosting production of ...

Opposition floods Belarus capital as president hits out at foreign 'dirty tricks'

Thousands of opposition supporters clapped, cheered and chanted at a rally in Minsk on Thursday evening, defying a crackdown by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenkos government ahead of a presidential election this weekend. Lukashenko, a ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street gains as markets look to aid package, Nasdaq closes above 11,000

Shares on Wall Street shrugged off a sluggish start and closed higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session above 11,000 for the first time as investors hoped for a new fiscal stimulus package. Tech and tech-related heavyweight st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020