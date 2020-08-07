Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwe protest

Ramaphosa has said he would send two envoys, former Cabinet minister Sidney Mufamadi and former parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete to Zimbabwe to assess the situation. Hundreds of people including lawyers, journalists and health care workers have been arrested in Zimbabwe in recent months as they raise their voices against government corruption and worsening economic conditions.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:01 IST
South African police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwe protest

South African police on Friday used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse activists who staged a protest at Zimbabwe's embassy in the capital, Pretoria. Just over 100 protesters, mostly Zimbabweans living in South Africa, gathered to protest police brutality, arrests of journalists and government corruption with placards denouncing President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

They called for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and leaders of other neighbouring countries to take action to tackle the problems faced by Zimbabweans in a country facing economic collapse. Ramaphosa has said he would send two envoys, former Cabinet minister Sidney Mufamadi and former parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete to Zimbabwe to assess the situation.

Hundreds of people including lawyers, journalists and health care workers have been arrested in Zimbabwe in recent months as they raise their voices against government corruption and worsening economic conditions. Loid Ndiweni, a Zimbabwean who attended the protest, said they expected more from Ramaphosa.

“It is not enough for him to simply send envoys there. He must go there himself and not only speak to the government, he must speak to everybody including activists and the opposition,” Ndiweni said. Many protesters called on Zimbabwe's neighbouring countries to intervene.

“For old men in (South Africa's ruling African National Congress party) and other leaders in (southern Africa) to pretend as if they don't know what is happening in Zimbabwe when there is so much evidence is just a betrayal,” said Vimbai Mupunga..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

HC dismisses Sports Ministry plea for modifying direction to inform court before recognising NSFs

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed the Centres plea seeking modification of its order directing the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association IOA not to take any decision on sports federations without informing the court. A special ...

Doctors trying their best to save sexual assault victim: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that doctors are trying their best to save the 12-year-old girl who has suffered severe injuries in alleged sexual assault in citys Paschim Vihar area. Kejriwal also requested people to pr...

Why The Incredibles 3 can’t be dropped, cast revealed for third movie

When will The Incredibles 3 be released This is surely a big question for Incredibles enthusiasts who are ardently waiting for the third movie for over two years. Read further to get further updates.The Incredibles 3 is likely to take addit...

Soccer-Bundesliga to have shorter winter break next season

The Bundesliga season kicks off on Sept. 18 with champions Bayern Munich taking on Schalke 04 and will only have an 11-day winter break as the German Football League DFL adapts the schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The DFL on Friday said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020