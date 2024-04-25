John Jeffery visits Pretoria Magistrates’ Court

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development John Jeffery has paid an unannounced visit to the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court following reports of alleged service delivery issues at the court.

According to the department, challenges at the court include “infrastructural concerns, such as certain non-functioning air conditioners, improved lighting and water supply on the upper floors”.

These are to be followed up with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

“As is the case, with all Magistrates Courts, our department will continue to monitor the delivery of justice services being offered at the courts, as well as continuing to attend to issues such as the maintenance of infrastructure and the provision of staff.

“With regards to the number of active court hours, these are continuously being monitored and our department continues to work with all other role-players in the justice system, such as the Magistracy, the National Prosecuting Authority, Legal Aid SA and private legal practitioners, to ensure that our courts run smoothly and efficiently,” Jeffery said.

The Deputy Minister visited the court on Tuesday.

The department explained that a large part of the court is under construction since it was ravaged by fire in 2010 which made the building uninhabitable.

“With regards to the construction, a restoration project was registered to bring the building back to its original state and construction commenced in 2015.

However, hazardous black mould and asbestos was detected in certain areas of the building and the Department of Labour issued a Prohibition Notice to vacate the site. Construction work recommenced in 2017, but the contractor’s appointment was later terminated due to poor performance.

“A replacement tender was advertised in 2020 and a new contractor was appointed in 2023. The anticipated completion date is May 2025 and the anticipated handover is August 2025,” the department explained.

The Deputy Minister expressed confidence that the restoration will be at an advanced stage in the next year.

“We are confident that by this time next year the restoration and refurbishment of the court will be far advanced and, once completed, the new court will greatly enhance the further delivery of services to the public,” said Deputy Minister Jeffery.

