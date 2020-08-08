Will discuss about alliance at time of polls: TN CM

Salem (TN), Aug 8 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said the ruling AIADMK would discuss alliance at the time of polls. When asked by reporters whether the party's alliance with the BJP and others would continue, Palaniswami, who is the AIADMK co-coordinator, said, "We will discuss about it at the time of elections." Brushing aside a query on actor and BJP member S Ve Shekher flaying the AIADMK recently, the Chief Minister said he wanted to know where Shekher had been when the AIADMK campaigned for the BJP for the return of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister during the Lok Sabha elections last year.

On when schools in the state would be re-opened, Palaniswami said they can re-open only after the COVID-19 situation improves and when it is safe for the students. Educational institutions have been closed since March due to the pandemic.

Referring to e-passes for inter-district travel which DMK president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly M K Stalin has been critical of, the Chief Minister said e-passes would be given to those who apply with proper documents. Meanwhile in Chennai, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said e-passes would be provided easily if the relevant documents, including aadhaar, were provided.

"Don't approach middlemen or individuals while applying for e-pass," he said. Palaniswami was in Salem to review measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.