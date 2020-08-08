Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will discuss about alliance at time of polls: TN CM

Salem (TN), Aug 8 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said the ruling AIADMK would discuss alliance at the time of polls. Educational institutions have been closed since March due to the pandemic. Referring to e-passes for inter-district travel which DMK president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly M K Stalin has been critical of, the Chief Minister said e-passes would be given to those who apply with proper documents.

PTI | Salem | Updated: 08-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 21:12 IST
Will discuss about alliance at time of polls: TN CM

Salem (TN), Aug 8 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said the ruling AIADMK would discuss alliance at the time of polls. When asked by reporters whether the party's alliance with the BJP and others would continue, Palaniswami, who is the AIADMK co-coordinator, said, "We will discuss about it at the time of elections." Brushing aside a query on actor and BJP member S Ve Shekher flaying the AIADMK recently, the Chief Minister said he wanted to know where Shekher had been when the AIADMK campaigned for the BJP for the return of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister during the Lok Sabha elections last year.

On when schools in the state would be re-opened, Palaniswami said they can re-open only after the COVID-19 situation improves and when it is safe for the students. Educational institutions have been closed since March due to the pandemic.

Referring to e-passes for inter-district travel which DMK president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly M K Stalin has been critical of, the Chief Minister said e-passes would be given to those who apply with proper documents. Meanwhile in Chennai, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said e-passes would be provided easily if the relevant documents, including aadhaar, were provided.

"Don't approach middlemen or individuals while applying for e-pass," he said. Palaniswami was in Salem to review measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Same cast from Season 1, Trussell speaks on its renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Rajasthan BJP chief hails services rendered by party workers

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Saturday hailed the services rendered by party workers during the coronavirus crisis, claiming these are being praised all over the world. Poonia said this while releasing an e-book having details of the...

Cycling-Van Aert edges Alaphilippe in tight Milan-Sanremo finish

Belgian Wout van Aert won the Milan-Sanremo Monument classic, beating defending champion Julian Alaphilippe of France in a tight sprint finish after 305km on Saturday. Team Jumbo-Visma rider Van Aert, who won the Strade Bianche classic last...

Kejriwal wishes for early recovery of 12-year-old Paschim Vihar sexual assault victim

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wished for the speedy recovery of the 12-year-old sexual assault victim admitted at AIIMS and said a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to her family. AAP MLA Atishi said in...

World has lot riding on India and China: Jaishankar

The world has a lot riding on India and China given their size and the impact, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, suggesting that the future of ties between the two countries would depend on reaching some kind of equil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020