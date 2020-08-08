Left Menu
New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

. DES43 UP-VIRUS AKHILESH BJP govt in UP proved to be failure in dealing with COVID-19: Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has proved to be a "failure" in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and patients were neither getting medicines nor proper treatment, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Saturday.

DES24 BJP-RJ-VASUNDHARA Vasundhara Raje meets Rajnath Singh amid Rajasthan political crisis New Delhi: Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, former chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje met senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday and is believed to have discussed the political situation in the state. . DES18 RJ-DGP-PHONE TAPPING Jaipur police told to probe plaint against phone tapping 'rumours' Jaipur: Rajasthan DGP Bhupendra Singh on Saturday instructed the Jaipur police to investigate the complaint lodged against the “rumours” that phone numbers of six MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel are being tapped, according to a statement. .

DEL47 RJ-VIRUS-UNION MINISTER Union minister Kailash Chaudhary tests COVID-19 positive Jaipur: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary has tested positive for coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Saturday. . DES5 RJ-VIRUS-DEATHS Rajasthan reports nine more COVID deaths, 499 fresh cases Jaipur: The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 776 on Saturday after nine more people succumbed to the disease, while 499 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 50,656, a health department official said. .

DEL31 UP-ADITYANATH-TRUST 'UP CM to be invited to lay foundation stone for public facilities on land for mosque in Ayodhya' Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be invited to lay the foundation stone for various public facilities at a mosque to be built in Ayodhya's Dhannipur village by a trust formed by the state Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of its officebearers said on Saturday. . DES43 UP-VIRUS AKHILESH BJP govt in UP proved to be failure in dealing with COVID-19: Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has proved to be a "failure" in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and patients were neither getting medicines nor proper treatment, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Saturday. .

DES30 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP records biggest single-day jump of 4,660 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,18,038 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest single-day spike of 4,660 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state's virus count to 1,18,038. . DES36 NCR-YOGI-COVID-LD HOSPITAL Noida gets 400-bed dedicated COVID hospital, Yogi reviews facilities Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated a dedicated 400-bed government hospital for COVID-19 patients in Noida. .

DES47 PB-BAJWA-LD SECURITY Punjab govt to withdraw police security to Rajya Sabha MP Bajwa Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Saturday decided to withdraw the state police security given to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, citing he virtually faced no threat. . DES45 PB-AAP AAP's Punjab unit goes for revamp; Bhagwant Mann to remain state chief Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit is going for a revamp as it announced dissolution of its organisational structure including core committee, all wings and district units on Saturday. .

DES40 PB VIRUS COUNT Punjab's COVID-19 tally nears 23k mark, death toll rises to 562 Chandigarh: Punjab on Saturday reported 23 more fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 562, while 998 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 22,928. . DES28 HP-VIRUS-LD CASES Another BJP leader tests positive for COVID-19 in HP; infection tally at 3,243 Shimla: Himachal Pradesh recorded 92 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,243, an official said. .

DES46 UKD-VIRUS-CASES U'khand sees highest single-day surge of 501 COVID-19 cases Dehradun: Uttarakhand on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike of 501 new COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally to 9,402 while the pandemic's toll rose to 117 with the death of five patients. . DEL76 JK-METRO-SINGH Metro services in Srinagar, Jammu likely by 2024: Jitendra Singh New Delhi: The light transit metro train service in Srinagar and Jammu is expected to be ready by 2024, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Saturday..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Latest News

Coronavirus: Rajasthan BJP chief hails services rendered by party workers

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Saturday hailed the services rendered by party workers during the coronavirus crisis, claiming these are being praised all over the world. Poonia said this while releasing an e-book having details of the...

Cycling-Van Aert edges Alaphilippe in tight Milan-Sanremo finish

Belgian Wout van Aert won the Milan-Sanremo Monument classic, beating defending champion Julian Alaphilippe of France in a tight sprint finish after 305km on Saturday. Team Jumbo-Visma rider Van Aert, who won the Strade Bianche classic last...

Kejriwal wishes for early recovery of 12-year-old Paschim Vihar sexual assault victim

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wished for the speedy recovery of the 12-year-old sexual assault victim admitted at AIIMS and said a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to her family. AAP MLA Atishi said in...

World has lot riding on India and China: Jaishankar

The world has a lot riding on India and China given their size and the impact, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, suggesting that the future of ties between the two countries would depend on reaching some kind of equil...
