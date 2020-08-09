Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nara Lokesh blames Andhra govt for deaths due to consuming sanitisers, demands judicial probe

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh has blamed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for the rising number of deaths due to the consumption of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-08-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 03:59 IST
Nara Lokesh blames Andhra govt for deaths due to consuming sanitisers, demands judicial probe
TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh has blamed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for the rising number of deaths due to the consumption of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Mocking at the government's policy, Lokesh wondered whether the ruling party leaders would claim these deaths also to be part of their plan to "prepare the people for implementation of total prohibition eventually".

He pointed out how the government had boasted of deliberately causing a "steep rise in liquor prices" and described it as a step towards "discouraging" addicted persons from taking alcohol. The former Minister took to Twitter to slam Chief Minister Reddy for bringing in such an "anti-people liquor policy" that was forcing people to drink sanitiser in place of liquor all over the State.

"The YSRCP policy became responsible for the death of nearly 30 persons due to sanitiser consumption in Andhra Pradesh till date," Lokesh said. Lokesh termed the latest incident where four persons died after taking sanitiser in Tirupati as "painful".

"The government had become thick-skinned and not showing any concern to save the lives of the people. All the deaths caused due to absurd liquor policy should be considered as 'murders' committed by the government itself," he said. Accusing the YSRCP's own liquor brands of causing havoc with the lives of people, Lokesh said the Government opened its own shops to sell such poor quality brands. "A parallel liquor mafia had taken complete control of the liquor business in the State. There should be a judicial enquiry into the illegal activities of this mafia which was triggering a big human tragedy in the state."

Recalling the death of over 10 persons at Kurichedu in Prakasam district, he said: "Lack of liquor shops nearby and high prices of available brands were causing them to drink locally available cheap sanitisers." (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar undertakes aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday undertook an aerial survey of different embankments and flood-affected areas in many districts of Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Munger, Purnia and Kosi divisions and directed the concerned authorities t...

Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after talks with Congress break down

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday partly restoring enhanced unemployment payments to the tens of millions of Americans who lost jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, as the United States marked a grim milestone of 5 mil...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protestPolice said they detained 48 people after protesters tried to stop them arresting an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow flags over s...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup No. 12 seeds Montreal, Chicago advanceArtturi Lehkonen broke a scoreless tie with 411 left in regulation and Carey Price stopped all 22 shots he faced Friday as the Montreal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020