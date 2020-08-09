Left Menu
EC should decide on holding Bihar polls after consultation with political parties: Cong

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that Election Commission should take a final decision on holding Assembly polls in Bihar after consultation with political parties.

Updated: 09-08-2020 15:20 IST
EC should decide on holding Bihar polls after consultation with political parties: Cong
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that Election Commission should take a final decision on holding Assembly polls in Bihar after consultation with political parties. "It is necessary to fight against COVID -19 pandemic. It is not the responsibility of any political parties to take a decision on elections in Bihar. In my opinion, after consultation with political parties Election Commission should take a final decision on holding polls in Bihar," Singh told ANI.

The Congress leader hit out on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claiming that his party suggested going ahead with Assembly polls as scheduled despite coronavirus. "Nitish Kumar has become insensitive. His sensation is dead. Voters of Bihar have two options- one is death and the second is to cast vote. Definitely, no one would choose death at all," he said.

He said that the security of the individual is paramount importance for any government. "The way coronavirus cases are increasing in India and Bihar it is a very painful," Singh said.

He also claimed that the majority of BJP members from Bihar want elections to be deferred due to COVID -19 pandemic. Earlier, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is a constituent of ruling NDA, has said Election Commission should conduct Assembly elections in the state at "appropriate time" after COVID-19 situation improves.

The poll panel, in a press release on July 17, had sought suggestions from political parties about the election campaign and public meetings. (ANI)

