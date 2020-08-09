Left Menu
Asked whether or not I am Indian on stating I did not know Hindi: DMK's Kanimozhi on airport incident

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Sunday said she was asked by a CISF officer at the airport whether she was an Indian. The query was posed to her by the Central Industrial Security Force woman officer when Kanimozhi asked the former to speak to her either in Tamil or English.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 16:29 IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The DMK leader put out a tweet over the issue, expressing her angst over the incident.

"Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if "I am an Indian" when I asked her to speak to me in Tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi," she posted on her tweet along with the hashtag #hindiimposition. (ANI)

