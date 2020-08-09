Left Menu
Pakistan launches largest-ever plantation drive; 35 lakh saplings planted on first day

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said a long-term, nationwide effort is required to reverse the effects of climate change, as he launched the country's largest-ever plantation drive part of which 35 lakh saplings were planted in a single day.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 21:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said a long-term, nationwide effort is required to reverse the effects of climate change, as he launched the country's largest-ever plantation drive part of which 35 lakh saplings were planted in a single day. Speaking at the launch program, Khan said Pakistan is among the top ten countries most affected by climate change and the tide could be turned by planting trees in all empty spaces across the country.

"The 3.5 million saplings that we have planted today is just the start. This is a constant, ongoing battle, [but] we are not doing this for us. We are doing it for the coming generations," he said. Khan said climate change had led to erratic rainfall, hitting wheat production. He warned desertification would increase if the current trend of 'warming' was not reversed.

The prime minister asked women to take part in the drive to realize a "green and clean" Pakistan. Earlier in the day, Khan in a tweet asked members of parliament, chief ministers and volunteers, to participate in the drive. Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Azerbaijan Ambassador Ali Alizada and Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdaku planted saplings at their respective embassies.

Khan lauded the efforts of the Corona Tiger Force, a volunteer group aiding the implementation of the government's coronavirus-related programs, for their participation in the plantation drive. "You are our future (Corona Tiger Force). The work you did today, you did it to improve your own and the country's future," the prime minister said.

He said Pakistan was among few countries that had managed to control the pandemic.

