Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanimozhi's experience not unusual, have faced similar taunts from govt officers, citizens: Chidambaram

Stating the unpleasant experience of DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi at Chennai airport is not "unusual", former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that he had experienced similar "taunts" from government officers and citizens who insisted that he speak in Hindi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 08:55 IST
Kanimozhi's experience not unusual, have faced similar taunts from govt officers, citizens: Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Stating the unpleasant experience of DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi at Chennai airport is not "unusual", former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that he had experienced similar "taunts" from government officers and citizens who insisted that he speak in Hindi. In a series of tweets over the issue, Chidambaram said if the Centre is genuinely committed to both Hindi and English being the official languages of India then it must insist that all Central government employees are bilingual in Hindi and English.

"The unpleasant experience of DMK MP Ms Kanimozhi at Chennai airport is not unusual," Chidambaram tweeted. "I have experienced similar taunts from government officers and ordinary citizens who insisted that I speak in Hindi during telephone conversations and sometimes face to face," he said in another tweet.

"If the Central government is genuinely committed to both Hindi and English being the official languages of India, it must insist that all Central government employees are bilingual in Hindi and English," the Rajya Sabha MP tweeted. "Non-Hindi speaking recruits to central government posts quickly learn functional, spoken Hindi. Why cannot Hindi speaking recruits to central government posts learn functional, spoken English?" he asked.

Kanimozhi on Sunday said she was asked by a CISF officer at the airport whether she was an Indian. The query was posed to her by the Central Industrial Security Force woman officer when Kanimozhi asked the former to speak to her either in Tamil or English. The DMK leader put out a tweet over the issue, expressing her anguish over the incident.

"Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if "I am an Indian" when I asked her to speak to me in Tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi," she posted on her tweet along with the hashtag #hindiimposition. (ANI)

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt mulls law to protect women's identities as MeToo movement escalates

By Menna A. Farouk CAIRO, Aug 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Egyptian lawmakers are pushing for a new law to protect the identity of women coming forward to report sexual abuse and assault as the nations MeToo movement picks up speed.An Eg...

Researchers find clue to improve artificial vision for patients with retinitis pigmentosa

Important findings that could potentially improve the performance of retinal prostheses creating an artificial vision for blind individuals have been reported by a team of Korean researchers. The Korea Institute of Science and Technology KI...

Wellness Programs by Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems to Integrate the Signature Happiness Course and Meditation and Breathing Practices by The Art of Living

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India The signature course effectually fosters emotional health Aims to enhance health and emotional wellness through restorative techniques Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems, a company t...

HK tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law, bearing out 'worst fears'

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai became the highest-profile arrest under a new national security law on Monday, detained over suspected collusion with foreign forces as scores of police searched the offices of his Apple Daily newspaper.Lai,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020