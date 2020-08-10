Left Menu
DMK chief Stalin wishes Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery

"I wish Thiru (Mr) @CitiznMukherjee a speedy recovery from #Covid19 and a quick return to good health," Stalin, also Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, said in a tweet. The 84-year-old Mukherjee disclosed on Twitter that he has contracted the virus and has been since admitted to the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in Delhi.

Updated: 10-08-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:17 IST
DMK president M K Stalin on Monday wished former President Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. "I wish Thiru (Mr) @CitiznMukherjee a speedy recovery from #Covid19 and a quick return to good health," Stalin, also Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, said in a tweet.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee disclosed on Twitter that he has contracted the virus and has been since admitted to the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in Delhi. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," Mukherjee tweeted.

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," the Congress leader, who was the president from 2012-17,said..

