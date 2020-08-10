President Kovind speaks to Sharmistha, inquires about her father Pranab Mukherjee’s health

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday spoke to Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee and inquired about the health of her father Pranab Mukherjee, who is hospitalised after being tested positive for coronavirus. Kovind wished him a speedy recovery and good health.

"President Kovind spoke to @Sharmistha_GK and inquired about the health of her father, the former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee who is hospitalised after being tested positive for COVID-19. The President wished him a speedy recovery and good health," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent a successful brain surgery at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital here for removal of a clot, sources said. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee had tweeted.