India could have been in top 3 world economies in next 7-8 years if COVID-19 had not hit: Rajnath Singh

India's economy was growing at a good pace, had it not been hit by COVID-19-induced crisis the country could have been among the top three world economies in the next seven-eight years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 11:51 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking during a book launch in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's economy was growing at a good pace, had it not been hit by COVID-19-induced crisis the country could have been among the top three world economies in the next seven-eight years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Tuesday. While speaking during the book launch -- Connecting, Communicating and Changing: The Vice President of India's three years in office -- Singh said: "Venkaiah Naidu is blessed that he is vice-president of the country at a time when India is becoming strong and able to present a strong image to the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"The country was growing with a good economic pace, if this COVID-19 pandemic had not hit the country then in 7-8 years we would have been in the top three world economies. But we are hopeful that we will be able to do so as we are fighting against COVID-19 strongly," he said. Singh released a book chronicling the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu's third year in office. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar launched the electronic version of the book.

Commenting upon the book, Singh said: "Book title -- Connecting, Communicating and Changing -- represents what Naidu follows in his life. Naidu says nation first, the party next and self last. There are many speeches of Naidu in this book. It will give a new perspective of knowledge to readers. We had the most productive session of parliament under his tenure." "Naidu is very emotional. He is a great orator and expresses his feelings in speeches. People will be interested to read this book. Good books are the best gift one generation can give to another. I have heard his speeches on different occasions and I can say that there is a great enthusiasm among the audience when he speaks," Rajnath added. (ANI)

