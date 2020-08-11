BJP to field Jai Prakash Nishad as candidate for Rajya Sabha bypolls in UP
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:03 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday finalised Jai Prakash Nishad as the party's candidate for by-elections to the Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.
The information regarding the same was shared by the national general secretary of the party, Arun Singh, through a release. The by-election in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this month, it was necessitated following the demise of Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma.
