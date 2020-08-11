Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK leader junks colleague's 'MLAs will pick CM' after 2021

Raju had said AIADMK was being led by both Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Co-coordinator and Chief Minister K Palaniswami. "Both are our leaders and they are leading the party.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:05 IST
AIADMK leader junks colleague's 'MLAs will pick CM' after 2021

AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji on Tuesday strongly pitched for projecting incumbent K Palaniswami as the party's chief ministerial candidate in the 2021 assembly elections, contradicting the stand of a cabinet colleague. Madurai-based party leader and Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju had on Monday said elected MLAs would choose the Chief Minister following the assembly elections next year if the ruling party was voted to power.

Bhalaji, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, Bhalaji, from Virudhunagar district neighbouring Madurai and known for his sharp remarks on many issues, threw his weight behind Palaniswami. "Edappadiyar (a reverential reference to the Chief Minister, addressing him by the name of his native) Endrum Mudalvar (is the Chief Minister for ever)," he said.

On his twitter handle, Bhalaji asked party leaders and workers to face the poll battle after fixing the target. "Let us face the elections by projecting Edappadiyar (as Chief Minister)," he said and also wanted to build the campaign around the persona of the incumbent.

"Let us succeed. 2021 is ours," he said. Raju had said AIADMK was being led by both Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Co-coordinator and Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

"Both are our leaders and they are leading the party. As regards our policy, only the person chosen by the party MLAs can be the chief minister," he said. "There is no second opinion about this," Raju, whose remarks on several matters had led to criticism told reporters at Madurai.

Asserting that "no confusion can be created in AIADMK," on any such matter, the Cooperation Minister said the party continued to be "very robust and the achievements of the government" has been reaching the people. Party sources, seeking to downplay the episode,said both Raju and Bhalaji wereknown for airing their views without inhibitions.

While Raju,one of the party district secretaries in Madurairegion in southern Tamil Nadu, is relatively high on the pecking order in the party, Bhalaji is also influential. Bhalaji was relieved of the post of Virudhunagar district secretary in March but made a comeback last month getting back the key post.

The action against him was taken earlier after his remark that "if DMK continues its support to Islamic terrorism, nobody can stop Hindu terrorism". The factions led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam joined hands in 2017 August after ousting V K Sasikala, aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her kin including TTV Dhinakaran from the party.

Panneerelvam holds the numero uno position of coordinator in the party and Palaniswami is the co-coordinator, the second in command and all party decisions are taken jointly by them. The government is led by Palaniswami as Chief Minister and Panneerselvam comes next as his deputy.

The AIADMK, after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016 was in a disarray till the two feuding factions came together..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Phalada Organic aims to become Rs 100 cr company by end of 2021

Bengaluru-based Phalada Organic Consumer Products on Tuesday said it aims to become a Rs 100 crore company by end of 2021 amid rise in demand for organic products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which sells about 145 products und...

French privacy watchdog opens investigation into TikTok

Frances data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Tuesday that it was making preliminary investigations into TikTok after it received a complaint in May against the Chinese-owned video-sharing app. TikTok, owned by Chinas ByteDance, is already und...

France extends ban on mass gatherings ban to Oct. 30 - PM

France is extending a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to Oct. 30 as coronavirus infections rise sharply, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday. Castex told a news conference that the coronavirus situation in France h...

HC seeks Maha govt's reply to parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra governments response to a petition filed by former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, seeking emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. The court,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020