Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't want vendetta politics, says Pilot

Pilot said this as he returned to Jaipur nearly a month after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The former state Congress chief also hoped that the three-member committee constituted by the party high command to look into the issues will start its work soon.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:22 IST
Don't want vendetta politics, says Pilot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Sachin Pilot here on Tuesday said he has not demanded any post from the party but wants that there is no vendetta politics against the MLAs who stood by him. Pilot said this as he returned to Jaipur nearly a month after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The former state Congress chief also hoped that the three-member committee constituted by the party high command to look into the issues will start its work soon. On Monday, a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14.

About the meeting, Pilot told reporters, "I did not ask for any position from the party. I told the party not to act against our MLAs in a spirit of malice. There should not be vendetta politics against them and this has been ensured. Yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi said we are members of a family." Pilot said those who doubted their loyalty, will have to face the reality now. "Our commitment is 100 per cent for the people of Rajasthan," the former deputy chief minister said.

He said differences can be ideological or due to the working style but "there is no space for personal malice, ill-feelings and personal confrontation in politics". "I had a good relations with all leaders, I have it and it will remain," he stressed.

The Congress leader told reporters that he did not make any statement against the party and had gone to discuss issues with the Congress high command in Delhi. Pilot, however, said he was shocked at statements made against him.

"I am sad, shocked and hurt due to the kind of words used against me," Pilot said. Pilot said he did not have personal animosity with anyone.

"Be it a leader or activist, we have accountability and if we lack it, then to outline it does not mean it is against the party. It is not illegal." "Where does it fall under sedition," he asked. Pilot said a high-level panel of the All-India Congress Committee has been formed, which has been appointed to solve all these problems in a time-bound manner.

He hoped that the panel will start its work soon and after hearing all issues, it will take action. The Congress had removed Pilot from the posts of party president and deputy chief minister after he rebelled against Chief Minister AshoK Gehlot last month.

Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him were accused of the "conspiracy" to topple the state government.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be released, other latest updates on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi BJP leader urges EDMC to terminate Tahir Hussain's membership immidiately

A Delhi BJP spokesperson has demanded that the party ruled East Delhi Municipal Corporation immediately terminate the membership of suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, currently in jail in connection with the February riots in the city. ...

34 Tablighi attendees get `stand till court rises' punishment

Three courts in Madhya Pradesh have awarded day-long sentences to 34 people including 31 foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi but did not follow isolation norms on arrival in the state. The courts, in separate cases, a...

HC notice to Guj govt on plea challenging factories ordinance

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government on a petition challenging the Factories Gujarat Amendment Ordinance, 2020, and calling it violative of the basic human rights of factory workers. The ordinance, promu...

Jairam Ramesh writes to Javadekar, says Draft EIA Notification flawed

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar of misrepresenting the implications of the Draft EIA Notification on the countrys environmental regulatory framework and its impact on environment. In a letter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020