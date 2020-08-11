Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to review ties with Belarus, mulls action over crackdown

“We will be assessing the Belarusian authorities' actions … and conducting an in-depth review of the EU's relations with Belarus,” Borrell said in a statement. Borrell said the people of Belarus have showed they want change, but that “the elections were neither free nor fair,” and he called on the authorities in Minsk to begin a dialogue with all sectors or society to avoid further violence.

PTI | Minsk | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:29 IST
EU to review ties with Belarus, mulls action over crackdown
Image Credit: Freepik

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday that the 27-nation bloc will hold a thorough review of its ties with Belarus, and is mulling action against those involved in the massive police election crackdown, or against officials who might have interfered with the vote. "We will be assessing the Belarusian authorities' actions … and conducting an in-depth review of the EU's relations with Belarus," Borrell said in a statement.

Borrell said the people of Belarus have showed they want change, but that "the elections were neither free nor fair," and he called on the authorities in Minsk to begin a dialogue with all sectors or society to avoid further violence. "This may include, inter alia, taking measures against those responsible for the observed violence, unjustified arrests, and falsification of election results," he added.

In 2004, the EU slapped an arms embargo on Belarus and imposed sanctions on people it claims were linked to the disappearance of President Alexander Lukashenko's opponents. Scores of other people and a number of organizations were hit with further measures in the years that followed, but most sanctions were eased in 2016 after Lukashenko released a group of political prisoners.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

For first time, single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

For the first time since a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Odisha reported more recoveries than fresh cases on a single day, a health official said on Tuesday. The state also tested a record 23,035 samples for COVID-19 on Monday.Odishas COVID-19 t...

Georgia police chief criticized for Facebook post resigns

Officials in a city outside of Atlanta have approved a settlement agreement resulting in the resignation of a police chief who was criticized for saying on social media that he doesnt support the Black Lives Matter movement. The Johns Creek...

UK court says face recognition violates human rights

The use of facial recognition technology by British police has violated human rights and data protection laws, a court said Tuesday, in a decision praised as a victory against invasive practices by the authorities. In a case trumpeted as th...

Lebanese call for downfall of president, other officials over Beirut blast

Angry and grieving protesters on Tuesday read aloud the names of at least 171 people killed in last weeks explosion at Beirut port and called for the removal of Lebanons president and other officials they blame for the tragedy. Gathered nea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020