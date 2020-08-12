Left Menu
Development News Edition

For first time, single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Spoke with him to know about his well being and wished him speedy recovery and good health," he tweeted. The chief minister also expressed concern over former president Pranab Mukherjee testing positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-08-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 00:18 IST
For first time, single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

For the first time since a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Odisha reported more recoveries than fresh cases on a single day, a health official said on Tuesday. The state also tested a record 23,035 samples for COVID-19 on Monday.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 48,796 as 1,341 more people, including a ruling BJD MLA, tested positive for the infection, while 1,785 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said. Ten more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 296, the official said.

The total number of recoveries rose to 34,806, taking the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients to 71.31 per cent, as against 69.58 per cent on Monday, he said. The state now has 13,641 active cases.

Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Ganjam and Khurda districts, while one death each was registered in Sundergarh, Rayagada, Puri and Balasore districts. Also, two COVID-19 patients from Bhubaneswar and Nabarangpur died due to other ailments, taking the count of such fatalities to 53 in Odisha, he said.

The new cases were reported from 29 of the state's 30 districts. As many as 818 cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 523 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

Ganjam district, Odisha's COVID-19 hotspot, reported the highest number of new cases at 227, followed by Khurda (218) and Sundergarh (91). Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the hospitalisation of BJD MLA S R Patnaik after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

"Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of our party leader @SoumyaSambad after he tested #COVID 19 positive. Spoke with him to know about his well being and wished him speedy recovery and good health," he tweeted.

The chief minister also expressed concern over former president Pranab Mukherjee testing positive for COVID-19. "Wishing him quick recovery and praying for his good health," he said in another Twitter post.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Central Vista project: 3 firms qualify for submission of financial bid for new Parliament building

Three construction companies have qualified for submission of financial bid for the contract to build a new Parliament building, according to CPWD records. These companies are LT Ltd,&#160;Tata Project Ltd and&#160;Shapoorji Pallonji and Co...

For first time, single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

For the first time since a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Odisha reported more recoveries than fresh cases on a single day, a health official said on Tuesday. The state also tested a record 23,035 samples for COVID-19 on Monday.Odishas COVID-19 t...

Georgia police chief criticized for Facebook post resigns

Officials in a city outside of Atlanta have approved a settlement agreement resulting in the resignation of a police chief who was criticized for saying on social media that he doesnt support the Black Lives Matter movement. The Johns Creek...

UK court says face recognition violates human rights

The use of facial recognition technology by British police has violated human rights and data protection laws, a court said Tuesday, in a decision praised as a victory against invasive practices by the authorities. In a case trumpeted as th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020