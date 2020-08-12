For first time, single-day recoveries outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

For the first time since a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Odisha reported more recoveries than fresh cases on a single day, a health official said on Tuesday. The state also tested a record 23,035 samples for COVID-19 on Monday.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 48,796 as 1,341 more people, including a ruling BJD MLA, tested positive for the infection, while 1,785 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said. Ten more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 296, the official said.

The total number of recoveries rose to 34,806, taking the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients to 71.31 per cent, as against 69.58 per cent on Monday, he said. The state now has 13,641 active cases.

Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Ganjam and Khurda districts, while one death each was registered in Sundergarh, Rayagada, Puri and Balasore districts. Also, two COVID-19 patients from Bhubaneswar and Nabarangpur died due to other ailments, taking the count of such fatalities to 53 in Odisha, he said.

The new cases were reported from 29 of the state's 30 districts. As many as 818 cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 523 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

Ganjam district, Odisha's COVID-19 hotspot, reported the highest number of new cases at 227, followed by Khurda (218) and Sundergarh (91). Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the hospitalisation of BJD MLA S R Patnaik after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

"Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of our party leader @SoumyaSambad after he tested #COVID 19 positive. Spoke with him to know about his well being and wished him speedy recovery and good health," he tweeted.

The chief minister also expressed concern over former president Pranab Mukherjee testing positive for COVID-19. "Wishing him quick recovery and praying for his good health," he said in another Twitter post.