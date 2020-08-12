Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing for Bihar not finalised yet: Congress

Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and Congress Campaign Committee Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh has claimed that the seat-sharing in Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has still not been finalised.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:47 IST
Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing for Bihar not finalised yet: Congress
Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and Congress Campaign Committee Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and Congress Campaign Committee Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh has claimed that the seat-sharing in Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has still not been finalised.

Speaking to ANI Singh said that RJD-Congress have to accommodate all the parties, as many parties are in the Mahagathbandhan. "I can say that seat-sharing for Bihar Assembly poll has not been finalised yet, But it is equally true that all small allies like Left front, RLSP, HAM all will be adjusted," said Singh.

"There has been no such thing right now, RJD and Congress will see the interest of all parties together and according to the capacity they will get seats," he added. Speaking on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, he slammed Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey for commenting on Rajput's case saying, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut used "unparliamentary language" against Nitish Kumar.

"Bihar's DGP gets political inspiration from somewhere and hence he makes such a statement. There are only a few days left in his police job. It seems that he is heading straight into politics,' he added. Assembly tenure of Bihar is scheduled to end on November 29. The electoral process has to be completed by November 28 to avoid a constitutional crisis. Bihar state legislature has 243 Assembly constituencies.

Congress has 27 MLAs in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 80, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 54, and Janata Dal-United (JDU) 71. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Siddaramaiah tests negative, will be discharged on Aug 12

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at a private hospital here has tested negative and will be discharged tomorrow, his office said on Wednesday. The Leader of Opposition in the s...

India, Bangladesh traders demand trial run of vessels through protocol route on Gomati river this month

Traders of India and Bangladesh have demanded a trial run of vessels on the Gomati river this month to operationalise the Indo-Bangla protocol route between Sonamura in Tripuras Sipahijala district and Daudkandi in the neighbouring country,...

COVID-19 to accelerate supply chain shifts in fragmented trade system: Moody's

The coronavirus pandemic will likely accelerate fundamental shifts in trade relationships globally and particularly in Asia, Moodys Investors Service has said. Ensuring supply security by enhancing the strength of supply chains will become ...

139 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 1,764; death toll mounts to 21

The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 1,764 on Wednesday as 139 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed its coronavirus death toll to 21, a health official said. All the new cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020