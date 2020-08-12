Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, AAP target Goa govt over rebate on inflated power bills

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday announced a relief to power consumers in the form of a rebate worth Rs 18.3 crore. He said 50 per cent of the fixed charges on electricity bills are waived for months of April and May for all low-tension domestic, commercial and other categories.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-08-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 12:04 IST
Cong, AAP target Goa govt over rebate on inflated power bills
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Goa have mocked the rebate announced by the state government for power consumers following complaints of inflated bills. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday announced a relief to power consumers in the form of a rebate worth Rs 18.3 crore.

He said 50 per cent of the fixed charges on electricity bills are waived for months of April and May for all low-tension domestic, commercial and other categories. Reacting to it, state Congress president Girish Chodankar in a tweet said, "My electricity bill is Rs 13,203:62. Rebate announced by CM on fixed charges is 50%.

Fixed charges on my bill is Rs 162 (for 81 days). So fixed charges in April and May is Rs 122. I will get 50% of Rs 122 which works out to be Rs 61." "After rebate I will have to pay Rs 13,142.62 instead of Rs 13,203:62," he added. Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa unit spokesman Rahul Mhambre also targeted the government over the rebate announced for inflated power bills.

Look how benevolent is our @goacm Gives an enormous relief of Rs 60 on exorbitant electricity bills to domestic consumer. He can now claim to have liberty to splurge on assembly renovation or gov house or even fancy car now that enormous relief of Rs 60 is given," he tweeted..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kozhikode plane crash: 85 injured passengers discharged from hospitals, says AI Express

Air India Express said on Wednesday that 85 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after obtaining complete fitness. The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-me...

Karnataka Minister terms violence in Bengaluru as 'planned riot', alleges SDPI's role

Karnataka Minister CT Ravi on Wednesday termed the violence in Bengaluru as a planned riot and alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India SDPI is behind the incident that claimed 3 lives. I think it was a planned riot. Within an hour...

Stimulus bets lift FTSE 100 after record collapse in output

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as investors counted on the central bank to further loosen monetary policy after data showed the economy entered a recession in the second quarter with a record 20 plunge in output. The export-laden FTSE 1...

Scientists find genes that help cancer cells to penetrate brain

In an attempt to create new methods for cancer diagnosis and treatment, an international team of scientists, including a researcher from Sechenov University, reviewed scientific articles on proteins and genes encoding them that help cancer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020