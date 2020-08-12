Left Menu
Development News Edition

Natural for MLAs to be upset, need to bear to save democracy: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said resentment among Congress MLAs lodged in hotels for a month since the political crisis in Rajasthan broke out was natural but he has exhorted them to "bear" it to save democracy.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:46 IST
Natural for MLAs to be upset, need to bear to save democracy: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said resentment among Congress MLAs lodged in hotels for a month since the political crisis in Rajasthan broke out was natural but he has exhorted them to "bear" it to save democracy. Forget, forgive and move on in the interest of the country and state, he said.

The political crisis in Rajasthan broke out after former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot raised a banner of revolt against Gehlot nearly a month ago. However, a meeting between Pilot and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday signalled an "amicable resolution" of the crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session from August 14.

A day after the meeting, the Congress said the crisis in Rajasthan is a "closed chapter" and all legislators supporting its government will work towards strengthening the state, fighting COVID-19 and other economic problems. Before leaving for Jodhpur, Gehlot told reporters, "It is natural for them (MLAs) to be upset. The way this episode happened, they had to stay in hotels... so it was natural to be upset." "I have exhorted them that in the interest of the country, state, people of the state and for saving democracy, sometimes we have to bear," he said.

Asked how he sees the entire episode, Gehlot said, "Forget, forgive and move on in the interest of the country, state, people of the state and democracy. Democracy is under threat. This is the fight to save democracy in which our MLAs gave their support." He said more than 100 MLAs stayed together for such a long time which is a big thing in itself and something like this has never happened in the history of the country. "Our fight to save democracy will continue in the future because people gave us the mandate. It is our responsibility to keep that trust and deliver good governance and also fight with the coronavirus pandemic collectively. This victory is actually the victory of the people of the state," he added.

Gehlot said people called up Congress MLAs and motivated them. They told the MLAs not to worry even if it takes one or two months for this crisis to end. The government should win and it should be stable. After spending time together for a month, the relations and bonding between the MLAs have become stronger, he said.

"We will work together. Our colleagues who had left have also returned. I hope that all, after the settling of complaints and grievances, will work to fulfil our commitment to serve the state," the chief minister said, referring to the Pilot-led rebel camp. Gehlot reiterated the allegation that the BJP was trying to topple his government and said it was fully "exposed".

However, it could not succeed in its game... 'Satyamev Jayate', he said. The BJP has in the past denied Gehlot's allegations.

The chief minister said he recently wrote a letter to all MLAs asking them to listen to the voice of conscience and people to save democracy and stand with the truth. "It was the impact of the letter that the BJP booked three charter planes to take their MLAs to Gujarat but only one could go," he said.

Gehlot said democracy was maintained in the country due to the contribution of Congress leaders and hoped that it is sustained in the country..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha relaxes shutdown norms for few hours on Independence Day

The Odisha government on Wednesday slightly modified its earlier order on weekend shutdown in four districts and relaxed norms to allow people to unfurl the National Flag on August 15. The fresh notification said that people can unfurl the ...

Valuefy steers against the currents to hire a new COO as part of their global expansion

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 12 ANIPRNewswire Valuefy, a premier investment technology company, soars high to hire Yateen Chodnekar as their new Chief Operating Officer for their global operations. Yateen has extensive experience over two ...

Ahmedabad COVID hospital fire: one arrested

The administrator of the private hospital here where eight COVID-19 patients died in a fire last week was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of causing death by negligence, a police official said. Bharat Mahant 57, main administrator of Sh...

Leading experts across the globe to discuss India's development in a non-stop 24-hour event convened by The/Nudge Foundation

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Aug 12 ANINewsVoir On August 15, 2020, Indias 74th Independence Day, TheNudge Foundation in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and the Skoll Foundation is organising TheNudge Forum global edition from 000...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020