Senior AIADMK Minister seeks to put lid on CM nominee debate

Amid differing views by two ruling AIADMK ministers on the Chief Ministerial candidate for 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, a senior party leader on Wednesday said their opinions cannot be construed as the official party line and that such decisions will be taken by appropriate bodies.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:15 IST
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (@djayakumaradmk)

Amid differing views by two ruling AIADMK ministers on the Chief Ministerial candidate for 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, a senior party leader on Wednesday said their opinions cannot be construed as the official party line and that such decisions will be taken by appropriate bodies. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar also said airing of opinions in public will "weaken" the party workers' resolve to ensure the AIADMK rule continued after the polls but indicated such decisions will be 'smooth'.

The AIADMK has been ruling Tamil Nadu since 2011. Dairy Development Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji had on Tuesday strongly pitched for projecting incumbent K Palaniswami as the party's chief ministerial candidate, contradicting the stand of his cabinet colleague and Madurai- based leader Sellur K Raju.

Raju, Minister for Cooperation, had on Monday said elected MLAs would choose the Chief Minister following the assembly elections next year if the ruling party was voted to power. Responding to the two Ministers speaking their minds in public, Jayakumar said the only desire of all AIADMK workers was to see the party win the 2021 polls too and such public airing of views will only "weaken" their resolve.

The ministers' statements "cannot be construed as party stand," he told reporters here. "The powerful Executive Council and General Council, since the time of MGR (party founder the late M G Ramachandran) and Amma (J Jayalalithaa), and other party set ups have taken key decisions (in the past). We should not provide an opportunity to our rivals now (by such open remarks)," he said.

The AIADMK will project MGR, Jayalalithaa and its popular Two Leaves symbol during elections and there will be a "consensus", he said apparently referring to the CM candidate, adding it would be 'smooth'..

