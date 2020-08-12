Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico's Lopez Obrador says two former presidents should testify about graft

Former Pemex Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya on Tuesday filed a complaint saying former President Enrique Pena Nieto and his finance minister, Luis Videgaray, had instructed him to direct bribes to Pena Nieto's 2012 election campaign and to buy votes in Congress. Lopez Obrador called on Lozoya, who headed Pemex from 2012 to 2016, to come forward with evidence to back his accusations, and said Pena Nieto's predecessor, Felipe Calderon, should also have to testify along with several unnamed lawmakers.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:13 IST
Mexico's Lopez Obrador says two former presidents should testify about graft
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said two former presidents should have to testify about corruption after a former head of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) accused former officials of involvement in bribes. Former Pemex Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya on Tuesday filed a complaint saying former President Enrique Pena Nieto and his finance minister, Luis Videgaray, had instructed him to direct bribes to Pena Nieto's 2012 election campaign and to buy votes in Congress.

Lopez Obrador called on Lozoya, who headed Pemex from 2012 to 2016, to come forward with evidence to back his accusations, and said Pena Nieto's predecessor, Felipe Calderon, should also have to testify along with several unnamed lawmakers. "Ex-President Calderon, ex-President Pena (Nieto), the lawmakers that are mentioned, the senators, all those mentioned have to testify," Lopez Obrador said at his daily morning news conference.

"They all have to testify ... them being guilty, that's another story," said Lopez Obrador. Calderon's media office said the former president's position was that any evidence against him should be brought forward.

"They should stop using the attorney general's office as an apparatus for political persecution," the media office said. Reuters was not immediately able to reach a representative of Pena Nieto.

Lopez Obrador's naming of Calderon appeared to reflect part of Lozoya's complaint that Attorney General Alejandro Gertz said referred to irregularities in the construction of a petrochemical plant. Lozoya's allegations raise the stakes in an anti-corruption drive that Lopez Obrador has put at the heart of his agenda ahead of midterm elections next year.

According to Gertz, Lozoya said he received more than 100 million pesos ($4.5 million) from Brazilian firm Odebrecht, most of which went to advisers in Pena Nieto's election campaign. Odebrecht has previously admitted to paying bribes in Mexico.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

AP COVID-19 tally crosses 2.5 lakh mark with 9,597 new cases

Amaravati, Aug 12 PTI Adding 9,597 to its tally of COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday crossed the 2.50 lakh mark as the infection positivity rate continued to spiral, reaching 9.59 per cent, overtaking Tamil Nadu. The state recorde...

Three killed as police open fire in Bengaluru; govt says violence a well planned act

Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in a city locality irked over a social media post allegedly put out by a Congress legislators relative, with the Government terming the violence as a we...

Nagaland's one-day monsoon session on Thursday

The one-day monsoon session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly NLA will be held on Thursday amid surging Covid-19 cases in the state. The House which was earlier convened on July 30 could not meet at that time after at least 6 assembly st...

More than 1,700 big wilful defaulters owe Rs 37,020 crore to PNB

Winsome Diamond Jewellery, Gitanjali Gems and ABG Shipyard are among the big wilful defaulters who together owe more than Rs 37,000 crore to Punjab National Bank PNB as of the end of the first quarter of 2020-21. As many as 1,787 big wilfu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020