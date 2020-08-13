Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-Amrican muslims, Sikhs hail Kamala Harris's selection for Democratic party's vice presidential nominee

Welcoming the addition of Harris to the Democratic presidential ticket, Dr Rajwant Singh, chairman of the Sikh Council on Religion and Education and Senior Adviser to National Sikh Campaign, said that it is a great step for such as major party to add someone from the minorities for the national office in America.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-08-2020 07:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 07:54 IST
Indian-Amrican muslims, Sikhs hail Kamala Harris's selection for Democratic party's vice presidential nominee

Indian-American Muslims and Sikhs here have hailed the selection of Senator Kamala Harris as the Democratic party's vice-presidental candidate, calling it a remarkable success for the entire community. Democratic party's presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday picked Harris as his running mate, recognising the crucial role Black voters could play in his determined bid to defeat President Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

The 55-year-old California senator, whose father is from Jamaica and mother an Indian, becomes just the third woman to be selected as the vice president on a major party ticket. Then-Alaska Governor Sarah Palin in 2008 and New York Representative Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 were the other two. In a statement, the Association of Indian Muslims of America (AIM) congratulated Harris on her nomination and lauded the Indian-American community for its extraordinary success in the face of tough competition in US in just about five decades.

Kaleem Kawaja, the executive director of AIM, expressed joy at the remarkable high success of a second generation Indian-American in becoming a candidate for the second highest public office in America. Harris is the daughter of Prof Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer biologist, who was from Chennai, India, and had emigrated to US in 1965. Welcoming the addition of Harris to the Democratic presidential ticket, Dr Rajwant Singh, chairman of the Sikh Council on Religion and Education and Senior Adviser to National Sikh Campaign, said that it is a great step for such as major party to add someone from the minorities for the national office in America. “It means a great to deal to blacks, women and to all immigrants,” he said.

“We are thankful to both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for reminding Americans about the 8th anniversary of the shooting at Sikh Gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, just a few days ago. We need more of our political leaders to be forthcoming on these critical issues of gun violence and hate crimes facing America," Singh said. Harris being on the national ticket opens the door for many people from all minority communities to aspire to lead this great nation, Singh added.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

PSG secure 2-1 win over Atalanta to progress to Champions League semi-finals

Paris Saint Germain PSG struck two late goals to secure a 2-1 win over the Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final here on Thursday. The French champions qualified for the semi-finals of Europes top club competition for ...

Flyers get just enough to edge Canadiens

Joel Farabees quick-response, go-ahead goal in the second period Wednesday lifted the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in the opening game of a first-round playoff series in Toronto. Farabees rebound goal came 16...

Thunder reserves overtake Heat reserves

Darius Bazley scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Mike Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-115, come-from-behind win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night near Orlando...

N.Korea nuclear reactor site threatened by recent flooding, U.S. think-tank says

Satellite imagery suggests recent flooding in North Korea may have damaged pump houses connected to the countrys main nuclear facility, a U.S.-based think-tank said on Thursday.Analysts at 38 North, a website that monitors North Korea, said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020