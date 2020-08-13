Kenya: ANC secretary-general, Barrack Muluka resigns

The secretary-general of the Amani National Congress (ANC), Kenya, Barrack Muluka has resigned on August 12, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

In a letter addressed to party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Muluka said ANC needs a fresh start ahead of 2022 polls. Muluka said he has fulfilled all the assignments handed to him by the party during his appointment.

"I doubt that I could add more value to what I have done so far. Moreover, it is now fitting that the space around you should be decongested. this will allow you to make critical decisions on the population and leadership of the party under the new constitution," he said.

Muluka has said that he had also written to the Registrar of Political Parties to strike out his name as the secretary-general as well as a member of ANC.

The new Constitution adopted by the ANC a few days ago is suspected to be among the chief reasons for the departure of Muluka from the party.

"The coming into being of a new constitution a few days ago, especially, gives ANC a good chance for a fresh start and a new lease of life," Muluka said in his letter.

The renowned political analyst had been under pressure for months after a section of ANC members claimed his term in office expired earlier this year.

One of Muluka's critics nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, took him to court over the secretary-general post shortly after his appointment. The case is still ongoing.