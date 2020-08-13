Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan BJP to move no-confidence motion against Congress govt

The BJP in Rajasthan will move a motion of no confidence against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:10 IST
Rajasthan BJP to move no-confidence motion against Congress govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP in Rajasthan will move a motion of no confidence against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said. The decision was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting held here on Thursday.

After the meeting, Kataria told reporters that the motion of no confidence will be moved in the assembly session beginning Friday. He said the proposal was being finalised. "Coronavirus cases are on the rise and the law and order situation is badly deteriorating. Attempts were made to link those, who were arrested by the SOG (Special Operations Group) over allegations of conspiring to topple the government, with BJP but the government failed in this. We will mention all these issues in the proposal," Kataria said. He said even though the political crisis in the Congress has been resolved, all is still not good in that party as "one is going to east and the other to west". BJP state president Satish Poonai said the motion will be moved on Friday.

He said the BJP and its ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) have a total of 75 MLAs and of them, 74 were present in Thursday's legislature party meeting held at the BJP's office. He said union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar was also present in the meeting and talked about agriculture-related issues. Poonia aleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led state government is a "government of contradictions".

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar, who has challenged in the high court the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs with Congress, said the Rajasthan government has gone into a "state of coma" and therefore the opposition party has to move the no-confidence motion. "This government is unstable and the works of people are not being done. We already had our preparations for the motion but it was finalised today in the meeting after taking the MLAs in confidence," he said. Dilawar also said all 75 BJP and RLP MLAs will support the motion. BJP national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, national vice president and state in charge Avinash Khanna and other senior leaders were present in the meeting. The opposition party's decision comes days after an "amicable resolution" of the nearly month-long political cisis in Rajasthan. Congress leader Sachin Pilot had openly rebelled against chief minister Gehlot last month along with 18 other party MLAs. He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and the party's Rajasthan chief. The Congress on Monday had said the crisis in Rajasthan was a "closed chapter" and all legislators supporting its government will work towards strengthening the state government and fighting COVID-19 and economic calamities.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. should waive tariffs as EU meets WTO rules on Airbus, Spain says

The United States should waive tariffs imposed on European Union goods because the bloc abides by all World Trade Organization rules on planemaker Airbus , Spanish Trade Minister Reyes Maroto said in a statement on Thursday.The Spanish gove...

Kozhikode plane crash: AI pilot unions seek meeting with Puri to discuss flight safety

The two leading pilot unions of Air India on Thursday sought a meeting with Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to discuss matters related to working conditions and flight safety, six days after the plane crash in Kozhikode that killed 18 ...

Kerala court rejects bail plea of Swapna Suresh in gold smuggling case

A court here on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of the key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and her co-accused, saying their instant release would certainly hamper the successful progress of investigation by the Customs...

String of smaller blasts preceded massive Beirut explosion - Israeli seismologist

The Beirut port explosion was preceded by a series of blasts, the last of which was a combustion of fireworks that apparently set off a warehouse full of ammonium nitrate, an Israeli seismological and munitions expert said on Thursday.Six b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020