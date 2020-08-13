Left Menu
JK BJP chief targets Pak over attacks on party leaders: ‘Afraid with our rise in Kashmir’

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:08 IST
JK BJP chief targets Pak over attacks on party leaders: ‘Afraid with our rise in Kashmir’
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan is afraid of the BJP's rise in Kashmir and is engineering targeted killings of party workers in the Valley, BJP's J&K chief Ravinder Raina said on Thursday, asserting the neighbouring country will not succeed in its nefarious designs. His statement came in the backdrop of terror attacks on some village-level BJP leaders, following which nearly a dozen party workers in Kashmir have resigned. "Pakistan is afraid of the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kashmir, that's why it is selectively targeting BJP workers in Kashmir", he told reporters here.

He said with the rise of the BJP and the nationalist forces in Kashmir, Pakistani terrorists and separatists are in frustration and desperation. "But they can't succeed in their nefarious designs." Applauding the bravery, dedication and commitment of BJP workers in Kashmir Valley, Raina said their sacrifices won't go in vain and very soon the whole Valley will become terrorism-free. Naming some of the party workers who were recently attacked, Raina said Pakistani terrorists were afraid of the growing popularity of BJP leaders like Sheikh Wasim Bari, Abdul Hamid Nazir and the party's sarpanches and panches, and therefore targeted them. "But it can't stop the BJP in Kashmir valley as the common masses in Kashmir are with the party," he said, adding, "the majority of people of Kashmir valley are true patriots and they love India from the core of their hearts." He also appealed to the people to hoist the national flag in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Independence Day. He said innocent kids, school students, girls, women and the youths are the worst victims of the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir He said that Pakistan has lost all sympathies among the Kashmiris as people have understood its actual designs. More than 95 percent Kashmiris are hardcore Indians and only a few anti-nationals are creating trouble, he said. "These anti-nationals are being treated with Iron hands." He said many prominent people, educated youths, women and educationists are joining the BJP in Kashmir, and the party today has emerged as a strong nationalist force with full organisational structure in every district and constituency of the Valley, he said.

Raina said there are continuous human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and areas under China's control, which should be promptly taken care of by international human rights bodies. Raina said that Pakistan and China will have to vacate all illegally-occupied parts of India. Areas such as Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzzafarabad, Mirpur, Bhimbar, Kotli, Deva, Batala and Neelam Valley, which are in illegal occupation of Pakistan, will soon be a part of India and the Tiranga will be hoisted there with dignity. Raina also appealed to the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the Independence Day on August 15 and hoist the national flag.

"We all should swear on this August 15 that we will get PoJK vacated and our people free from the slavery of Pakistan and China," he said.

