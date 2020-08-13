Left Menu
Parth visits NCP chief's Mumbai home day after being snubbed

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth arrived at the veteran leaders residence here on Thursday, a day after the party patriarch publicly censured him for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth arrived at the veteran leaders residence here on Thursday, a day after the party patriarch publicly censured him for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sharad Pawar had on Wednesday said he attaches "absolutely no importance" to Parth's demand for a CBI probe into the death of Rajput and termed him as "immature", which set tongues wagging in Maharashtra's political circles.

The veteran politician had also said he had full faith in the Mumbai Police, but added that he would not oppose if someone still wanted the central agency to investigate the case of Rajput's death. Parth is the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar.

Parth had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election as an NCP candidate from the Maval constituency, but had lost to Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Parth had met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on July 27 and demanded a CBI probe into the actor's death. PTI ENM NP NP

