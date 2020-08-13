Shiv Sena will continue to fight for Marathi people: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the fight against injustice was the strength of Shiv Sena and the party would continue to take up the issues of the Marathi-speaking people. Speaking on the 60th anniversary of 'Marmik', a weekly founded by late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, the chief minister said the magazine highlighted the injustice meted out to Marathi-speaking people in Mumbai.

"The magazine gave birth to Shiv Sena to fight for the rights of the Marathi-speaking people in Mumbai," Thackeray said, adding that 'Marmik' will soon have a digital version. He said his father was an artist and the brush was his weapon.

"He highlighted various issues faced by the Marathi- speaking people and hit out at migrants for injustice towards the sons-of-the-soilthrough his cartoons," he said. Thackeray said his government has enacted a law to provide reservation to the sons-of-the-soil and even made Marathi mandatory in the curriculum.

"'Marmik' is the founder of Shiv Sena and today you have a chief minister from the party," he said. Samyukta (undivided) Maharashtra is incomplete till the Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka are merged into the state, the chief minister added.

He said that after Bal Thackeray and R K Laxman, there was a dearth of cartoonists making subtle cartoons on the political developments. "Their cartoons depicted what editorials could not convey," he said.