There is good coordination among MVA allies: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Thursday said that there was a good coordination in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. He was speaking to reporters here.

"Under the leadership of (Sharad) Pawar saheb, Soniaji Gandhi and Shiv Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, we are doing good work with good coordination," he said. The Higher and Technical Education Minister was responding to a query on the opposition's allegation that there is no coordination among the three ruling parties- Sena, NCP and Congress.

"There are some people who are fighting for their survival. As their survival is in problem, they are trying to create an impression that the three parties are bickering," he said. Samant said that Maharasthra knows the Thackerays well.

"I don't think people of the state will get distracted if allegations are levelled against them. In fact, people will firmly stand by the Thackerays now more than before," he said. Talking about the people from Mumbai heading back to Konkan for the upcoming Ganapati festival, the minister said that adequate arrangements, such as buses, toll-free travel and passes, are being made.

"I can tell you with responsibility that 60 to 70 per cent people from Konkan, who are working in Mumbai, have already returned to Konkan long back," he said.