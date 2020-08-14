Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Congress MP from Ghaziabad dies of COVID-19

In the 2009 general elections, Goel came in third place as BJP leader and current Defence Minister Rajnath Singh won from the Ghaziabad seat. Known for his extroverted nature and popularity with the masses, political leaders and the public alike have expressed grief over Goel's death.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:36 IST
Former Congress MP from Ghaziabad dies of COVID-19

Former Congress MP Surendra Prakash Goel passed away on Friday morning due to COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 74. He had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted for treatment on July 27 in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. His son Shushant Goel told PTI that his father breathed his last on Friday morning around 6.30 am.

Goel began his political career in 1970. He was elected chairman of Ghaziabad city board in 1973 and then became chairman of the then newly constituted municipality in 1989. He was elected as an MLA on a Congress ticket in 2002. Two years later, Goel was elected as a Lok Sabha member. He defeated his nearest BJP rival Ramesh Chand Tomar who had represented the Ghaziabad-Hapur constituency for four terms. In the 2009 general elections, Goel came in third place as BJP leader and current Defence Minister Rajnath Singh won from the Ghaziabad seat.

Known for his extroverted nature and popularity with the masses, political leaders and the public alike have expressed grief over Goel's death. Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Ghaziabad MP General (retired) V K Singh condoled the Congress leader's death.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Here's when Fitbit Charge 4 will be available in India

HIGHLIGHT247 heart rate monitorActive Zone Minutesbuilt-in GPSup to 7-day batteryFitbit PayThe Fitbit Charge 4 which was launched in April 2020 in India is not yet available for purchase. Priced at Rs 14,999 for the standard model and Rs 16...

Majority of corruption complaints not being examined timely by govt depts: CVC

A majority of corruption-related complaints are not examined timely by government departments, probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission CVC has said, asking them to update status of such plaints on its online platform within the prescr...

Gehlot govt wins trust vote

The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of confidence moved by the Congress government was passed b...

1,192 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,50,652; death toll climbs to 4,178

Delhi recorded 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.50 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,178, authorities saidEleven fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020