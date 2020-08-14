COVID-19: Maha CM urges Jain Sangathans to observe 'Paryushana' at homes

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday urged Mumbai's Jain Sangathans to observe 'Paryushana' from home in the view of COVID-19 spread in the state. The Chief Minister had a virtual meeting with the Jain Sangathans of Mumbai ahead of the Paryushana celebration.

Accepting the request, the Jain Sangathans have assured that the entire community is with the state government in the fight against coronavirus. Uddhav Thackeray has also expressed gratitude to all the communities for showing restraint in celebrating festivals. As this will go a long way in supporting humanity's fight against the virus, he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 1,50,105 active cases, 3,90,958 cured/migrated/recovered cases and 19,063 deaths as of August 14. (ANI)