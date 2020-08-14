It's family matter: Rohit Pawar on NCP chief rebuking Parth

Two days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar censured his grandnephew Parth Pawar for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Parth's cousin Rohit on Friday termed the episode as a "family matter". While Parth is the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Rohit, MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, is son of Rajendra Pawar, another nephew of the NCP president.

"It is a family matter. Saheb (Sharad Pawar) has made comments on it, it is a family matter," Rohit Pawar told reporters in Ahmednagar, refusing to say anything more. Sharad Pawar had said on Wednesday that he gave no importance to Parth's demand for a CBI probe.

Rohit, however, spoke about "politicization" of Rajput's alleged suicide against the backdrop of coming elections in Bihar, the actor's home state. "Today, news came that a Maharashtra BJP leader will oversee the BJP's election preparations in Bihar," he said, apparently referring to Devendra Fadnavis.

"The BJP had been raising the issue (Rajput's death). The issue was being politicized from the beginning and now there is clarity (about why it was politicized)," the NCP MLA said.