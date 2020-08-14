Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bus torched in Ivory Coast as election tensions run high

In Abidjan's Yopoupon district smoke drifted from the blackened shell of a passenger bus that had been set alight. "Youths attacked the bus by throwing stones and burned it this morning," roadside trader Benedicte Yomakan told Reuters, saying the protesters had been trying to block the road.

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:48 IST
Bus torched in Ivory Coast as election tensions run high
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Protesters in Ivory Coast set fire to a bus in the commercial capital Abidjan on Friday after deadly protests earlier in the week against the president's decision to seek a third term. At least five people have been killed during demonstrations in recent days, with tensions running high since President Alassane Ouattara announced last week he would run in the Oct. 31 vote.

Opponents said the move violates a constitutional two-term limit. In Abidjan's Yopoupon district smoke drifted from the blackened shell of a passenger bus that had been set alight.

"Youths attacked the bus by throwing stones and burned it this morning," roadside trader Benedicte Yomakan told Reuters, saying the protesters had been trying to block the road. A police spokesman declined comment on the incident or whether there had been any casualties.

By midday the protest had died down and traffic was flowing normally under the supervision of a police patrol. Other districts of Abidjan were calm. Opposition groups insist the president must stand down after serving two terms, in accordance with the law, but Ouattara says the new constitution, adopted in 2016, acted as a reset button, allowing him to run again.

The race was expected to be hotly contested even before Ouattara announced his candidacy. The vote is seen as a test of stability for a country still recovering from a brief civil war following his first election win in 2010.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

French PM likens killing of French aid workers in Niger to 2015 Paris attacks

French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute on Friday to the six French aid workers who where killed by a group of gunmen on motorcycles in Niger, likening the attack to the 2015 militant attacks in Paris that shook the country. The six ...

UP: Midwife suspended for holding woman 'hostage' for non-payment of fees

A day after a man alleged his wife was held hostage at a community health centre for non-payment of fees after the delivery of their daughter, the health department on Friday suspended a midwife. In a video that went viral on social media, ...

Fortis Healthcare posts Rs 187.88 cr net loss for Jun quarter, intends to rebrand as 'Parkway'

Fortis Healthcare on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.88 crore for the quarter ended June 30, owing to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 78.01 crore for the corresponding period of t...

Opposing UGC's decision on varsity exams because of pandemic, students to SC

Nobody is against the university examinations in normal times and the students are challenging the decision of the UGC to conduct them because of the pandemic, the Supreme Court was told by the counsel for students on Friday. The University...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020