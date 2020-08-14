Left Menu
RMP shortlists 27 participants for awards in Twitter thread competition

The Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP), which trains elected representatives from "panchayat to parliament levels", on Friday said it organised a Twitter thread competition and shortlisted 27 out of more than 300 participants for awards.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:50 IST
Image Credit: Freepik

The Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini (RMP), which trains elected representatives from "panchayat to parliament levels", on Friday said it organised a Twitter thread competition and shortlisted 27 out of more than 300 participants for awards. The institute was established in the memory of late BJP leader Rambhau Mhalgi, and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe serves as its vice chairman. RMP executive head Ravi Pokharna said under the "first-of-its-kind" competition, three topics -- national integration, gender equality and social justice -- were given to Twitter users to express their views on them. The objective was to generate positive thoughts and ideas on the social media platform about issues which are in national interest, he said

Twenty-seven out of more than 300 participants have been shortlisted for awards, he said. The competition was held in three languages namely, English, Hindi and Marathi.

