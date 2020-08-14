Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin proposes world powers summit to avoid U.N. 'confrontation' over Iran

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:09 IST
Putin proposes world powers summit to avoid U.N. 'confrontation' over Iran
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed a video summit with the United States, Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran in a bid to avoid "confrontation and escalation" at the United Nations, where Washington is trying to extend an arms embargo on Tehran. "The issue is urgent," Putin said in a statement, adding that the alternative was "only further escalation of tensions, increasing risk of conflict - such a scenario must be avoided."

The 15-member U.N. Security Council will announce later on Friday the result of a vote on a U.S.-drafted resolution to extend the weapons ban. Diplomats say it is bound to fail and put the fate of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers further at risk. If the United States is unsuccessful it has threatened to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran using a provision in the nuclear deal, known as snapback, even though Washington quit the accord in 2018. Diplomats say the United States could try to do this as early as next week.

Putin said Russia, which is an ally of Iran in the Syrian civil war, remained fully committed to the nuclear deal and that the aim of a video summit would be "to outline steps that will allow to avoid confrontation and escalation of the situation in the security council." He also said leaders could discuss establishing "reliable security and confidence building measures in the Persian Gulf" adding that this could be "achieved if we combine the political will and constructive approach of all our states and the states in the region."

U.S. President Donald Trump wants to negotiate a new deal with Iran that would prevent it from both developing nuclear weapons and curb its activities in the region and elsewhere. He dubbed the 2015 nuclear deal - reached by the Obama administration - "the worst deal ever." The 13-year-old U.N. arms embargo is due to expire in October under the 2015 accord that prevents Tehran from developing nuclear weapons in return for sanctions relief.

Diplomats warn that if the United States triggers a sanctions snapback the process would be tough and messy. They say several countries would argue that Washington legally could not activate a return of sanctions and therefore simply would not reimpose the measures on Iran themselves.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

State of border linked to ties, expect China to work sincerely for total disengagement, de-escalation: India

India said on Friday that it expects China to sincerely work with it towards the objective of complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas as agreed by the special representativ...

It's victory for people of Rajasthan, BJP's conspiracy failed: Ashok Gehlot after trust vote win

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has termed the winning of the vote of confidence in the state assembly as a victory for the people of the state while stating that BJPs conspiracy to topple the government in the state has failed. The A...

Federal judge upholds New York's COVID-19 travel quarantine

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who claimed New Yorks 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from hotspot coronavirus states infringed on her fundamental right to travel. US District Court Judge David Hurd on Tu...

Pak confers award on Geelani; BJP says it shows Islamabad backs separatism in Kashmir

Pakistan conferring its highest civilian award on hardline Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani clearly shows that Islamabad supports separatism in Kashmir, a senior BJP leader said on Friday. Pakistan President Arif Alvi confer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020