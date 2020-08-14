Haryana CM slams Abhay Chautala, Deepender Hooda for 'petty politics' over freedom fighters' pension

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday slammed INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda urging them to not play "petty politics" in the name of freedom fighters. He said allegations made by Congress Rajya Sabha member Hooda and INLD MLA Chautala on August 13 regarding scrapping pension of freedom fighters and benefits to their dependents are completely baseless.

"The Haryana government has neither discontinued the honorarium of the freedom fighters nor the benefits for their dependents," Khattar said in a statement. "They should desist from petty politics in the name of freedom fighters," the chief minister said.

In a statement, Chautala had strongly condemned the state government "for stopping the pension of freedom fighters and their dependents" while Hooda had also slammed the BJP-JJP government "for stopping pension of freedom fighters". The chief minister released the figures to point out that the pension is being given regularly.

"The pension of January, 2020 was released to the freedom fighters on February 5, February month pension was given on March 4, March month's pension on April 15...and the pension for June and July was released on August 11. Thus, despite the financial crisis arising due to COVID-19 pandemic, freedom fighters were given pension regularly by the government," he said. "We hold freedom fighters in high regard. The Haryana government is taking full care of them, their families, and dependents, but the opposition leaders are playing petty politics in the name of these respectable freedom fighters and those who laid down their lives for the country," the CM further stated.

An amount of Rs 23.97 lakh had been released for the marriage of 47 granddaughters from the families of freedom fighters from January to August this year, the chief minister pointed out. He said every granddaughter has been given an amount of Rs 51,000 as "kanyadaan".

The CM advised the leaders of the opposition parties to get their facts checked before making "accusations and confusing the people". He advised them not to play "dirty politics" by issuing "false statements" on the occasion of Independence Day.