No honourable solution to Naga problem without flag, 'constitution': NSCN-IM chief Muivah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The NSCN-IM, which has been engaged in peace negotiations with the government, on Friday asserted that an honorable solution to the seven-decades-old violent movement is not possible without a Naga flag and a constitution. NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah said the Nagas have their won flag and constitution and the insurgent group was not asking for these from the government.

"Recognise them or not, we have our own flag and constitution. Flag and constitution are ingredients of our recognized sovereign entity and the symbols of Naga nationhood. The Nagas must keep their flag and constitution," he said in an address to NSCN-IM cadres. Muivah claimed that Nagaland Governor and interlocutor for talks, RN Ravi, on October 31, 2019, had said, "We respect and honor your flag and constitution. We do not say government of India has rejected them, but let us finalize them at the earliest time." Muivah reiterated the group's stand that it sees no honorable solution to the insurgency problem without a flag and a constitution. A reaction to Muivah's statement was not immediately available from the Ministry of Home Affairs despite a request made to the spokesperson.

The NSCN-IM's stand is unlikely to be acceptable to the BJP-led central government which last year abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir with separate flag and constitution. Muivah's statement came amid no headway in peace negotiations, which have been going on for the last 23 years, as the NSCN-IM has now sought removal of Ravi as the Centre's interlocutor and has alleged that he (Ravi) was "playing mischief" and has become a "liability".

Last October, in a statement, Ravi, had ruled out a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas as demanded by the NSCN-IM and made it clear that the "endless negotiations with the insurgent group under the shadow of guns is not acceptable". The NSCN-IM leader claimed that the Naga people have neither accepted the Union of India nor the Constitution at any point of time. "History will ever speak of that fact. We will not accept them today and even in days to come. We have also told them that Nagas and Indians are two poles apart in terms of history, race, identity, culture, language, geography, political concept, and faith." Referring to the August 3, 2015 'Framework Agreement', signed by Muivah and Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NSCN leader said the pact was signed after series of intensive discussions basing on the principle of the proposed "co-existence and shared-sovereignty".

"The government of India through the Framework Agreement recognizes the sovereignty of the Nagas. The agreement also says, 'Inclusive peaceful coexistence of the two entities sharing sovereign power'," he said. The NSCN-IM general secretary said by "inclusive" means all Nagas in different administrative units and political camps are to be included in the agreement and "coexistence" of the two entities is self-explanatory.

"It means the two peoples and nations will co-exist. Political and legal experts admit the terms 'co-existence' and 'shared-sovereignty' apply to two entities, not one entity. "The Nagas will co-exist with India sharing sovereign powers as agreed in the Framework Agreement and defined in the competencies. But they will not merge with India," he said. Ravi had earlier said the NSCN-IM has "mischievously" dragged in the Framework Agreement and "began imputing imaginary contents to it".

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's independence in 1947. Meanwhile, several Naga political groups and student bodies observed the 74th Naga independence day. Chief of NSCN/GPRN (Reformation) Y Wangtin Naga said that the "seriousness of Prime Minister indicates" and early solution and hoped that the Naga people are able to see a long-cherished solution within a few months time.

The Naga Students Federation (NSF) and the All Nagaland College Students Union (ANCSU) jointly hoisted the Naga national flag at Naga club building in Kohima while their units also held similar programs in the respective jurisdiction.

