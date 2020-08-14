Left Menu
Kailash Vijayvargiya terms Bengaluru violence as 'well-planned'

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday claimed that Bengaluru violence was "well planned" and Karnataka police should conduct a thorough investigation.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:13 IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya terms Bengaluru violence as 'well-planned'
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking to ANI in Indore on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday claimed that Bengaluru violence was "well planned" and Karnataka police should conduct a thorough investigation. Speaking to ANI, Vijayvargiya said, "This is a well-planned conspiracy and I think that the Karnataka police should do a thorough investigation as to what forces are behind it."

"The voting rights of such people should be abolished and their property should be confiscated as these types of people should not be allowed to cast their vote in the country," added the leader. The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over a 'derogatory' social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested.

Speaking on the return of Sachin Pilot in Congress after political drama in Rajasthan, Vijayvargiya said, "Sachin has shown greatness. The voice of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that he is useless and make people quarrel with each other in the party is still echoing but it is not known whether it is echoing in Sachin's ears or not, this voice will show its effect somewhere." Recently Ashok Gehlot said whatever misunderstanding occurred within the Congress party in the last one month, need to be forgiven and forgotten in the interest of the country, state, people and in the interest of democracy.

Last month, Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the Congress top leadership. (ANI)

