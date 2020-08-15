Over lakh households getting water connections daily under Jal Jeevan Mission: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that more than one lakh households are getting water connection every day under Jal Jeevan Mission. "Last year, I had announced the Jal Jeevan mission from the Red Fort. Today under this mission, more than one lakh households are successfully getting water connections daily," he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 74th Independence Day.

PM Modi announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission and said that the mission will bring a "revolution" in the health sector in the country. "From today a new campaign is going to start in the country. It is the National Digital Health Mission. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in the health sector in India," the Prime Minister said.

"One Health ID will have the information of every test, every disease, which medicine was prescribed to you by which doctor, what the reports were," Modi added.