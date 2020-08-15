I-Day: Advani unfurls national flag at residence

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani unfurled the tricolour at his residence here on Saturday to mark the country's Independence Day

The 92-year-old former deputy prime minister has been unfurling the national flag at his residence in the national capital on Independence Day and Republic Day for several decades

India celebrated its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolling out a broad roadmap for the country to become self-reliant in his seventh address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.