NCP leaders Tope, Patel downplay Pawar's censure of Parth
NCP leaders Rajesh Tope and Praful Patel on Saturday downplayed party chief Sharad Pawar publicly rebuking his grandnephew Parth for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. Maharashtra Public Health Minister Tope said the Pawar family is united, while Patel, a Rajya Sabha member, said the issue was a closed chapter. Parth is the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and the NCP president's nephew, Ajit Pawar.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:22 IST
NCP leaders Rajesh Tope and Praful Patel on Saturday downplayed party chief Sharad Pawar publicly rebuking his grandnephew Parth for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. Maharashtra Public Health Minister Tope said the Pawar family is united, while Patel, a Rajya Sabha member, said the issue was a closed chapter.
Parth is the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and the NCP president's nephew, Ajit Pawar. "There is unity in the Pawar family...Pawar saheb is the senior-most leader. It is an ideal family. There are no problems," Tope told reporters in Jalna.
He also described Parth as his "close friend". Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Patel said the issue was "not important".
"The matter ended after Pawar saheb made the comment. There is no point in discussing it any further," he said.
Sharad Pawar had said on Wednesday that he attached "absolutely no importance" to Parth's demand for a CBI probe into the Rajput case. The NCP chief also termed his grandnephew as "immature"..
