I-Day: Rahul Gandhi shares web series 'Dharohar' on party history

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the first episode of the party's web-series named 'Dharohar' on social media on Saturday on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:28 IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the first episode of the party's web-series named 'Dharohar' on social media on Saturday on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Taking to Twitter, he shared the two-minute episode of 'Dharohar' that narrated the journey and role of the Congress party in India's struggle for independence.

"Congress - An ideology that is always the voice of the nation," he wrote. Announcing the launch of the web-series, All India Congress Committee Communications In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC Social Media Department Chairman Rohan Gupta in a press statement said, "Congress has been at the forefront in the efforts to create an India, which is a global leader in the industry, agriculture, science, technology, health, military, culture and all this without ever compromising on its secular and democratic nature."

'Dharohar' will look back at the 135 year legacy of this robust history - of India and the ideas that went into making it because the idea of Congress is the idea of India. (ANI)

